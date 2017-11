Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vista Gold Corp

* Vista Gold Corp. Enters into atm agreement

* Vista Gold Corp - ‍ ATM agreement will remain in full force and effect until earlier of August 31, 2020​

* Vista Gold Corp - ‍ has entered into an at--market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co as sales manager​

* Vista Gold Corp - ATM agreement has an aggregate gross sales value of up to US$10.0 million​