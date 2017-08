June 28 (Reuters) - Vista Gold Corp

* Vista Gold Corp. provides update on metallurgical testing program at Mt. Todd and announces the extension of its agreement with northern territory

* Says ‍announced that its agreement with northern territory of Australia ("NT") has been extended through December 31, 2023​

* Vista Gold Corp says under ongoing terms of agreement, company holds exclusive right to develop Mt Todd gold project