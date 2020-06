BRIEF-Vista Group International Says To Implement Restructure Of All Core Businesses

June 4 (Reuters) - Vista Group International Ltd:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FILM INDUSTRY GLOBALLY, INCLUDING CUSTOMERS OF VISTA GROUP

* TERMINATING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FURTHER 14.5% STAKE IN VISTA CHINA

* BEGUN CONSULTATION WITH STAFF AROUND PROPOSED NEW STRUCTURE VISTA GROUP, VISTA CINEMA, & MOVIO

* TAKEN DECISION TO IMPLEMENT RESTRUCTURE OF ALL CORE BUSINESSES

* VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL EXPECTS RESTRUCTURE “WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON A NUMBER OF PEOPLE”

* IF IMPLEMENTED IN CURRENT FORM, EXPECT ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS BETWEEN NZ$12 MILLION & NZ$15 MILLION FROM REORGANISATION