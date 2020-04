BRIEF-Vista Group International To Raise NZ$65 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Vista Group International Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES NZ$65 MILLION EQUITY RAISING

* FOUNDERS, DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE TO $4.7 MILLION OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED

* PLACEMENT ALONG WITH AN ABOUT NZ$40 MILLION 1 FOR 4.37 PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ACCELERATED ENTITLEMENT OFFER

* EQUITY RAISE INCLUDES NZ$25 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* POST EQUITY RAISE, EXPECTS TO HAVE LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT NZ$125 MILLION

* SHAREHOLDERS MAY SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 4.37 EXISTING SHARES AT APPLICATION PRICE OF NZ$1.05/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: