March 17 (Reuters) - Vista Group International Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE.

* SUSPENDING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 27 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* OUTBREAK AND RESULTING UNCERTAINTY AROUND PUBLIC GATHERINGS MAY PROVE MORE CHALLENGING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS

* WITHDRAWS FY20 GUIDANCE AND SUSPENDS DIVIDEND DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON GLOBAL FILM INDUSTRY