BRIEF-Vista Outdoor Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.22

May 1 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE $571 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $519.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VISTA OUTDOOR ESTABLISHES FY19 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES 2019 SALES IN A RANGE OF $2.205 BILLION TO $2.265 BILLION

* PLANS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ASSETS THAT FALL OUTSIDE OF THESE PRODUCT CATEGORIES

* SEES 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE IN A RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.30

* SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION

* VISTA OUTDOOR - TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR ASSETS INCLUDING REMAINING SPORTS PROTECTION BRANDS, JIMMY STYKS PADDLE BOARDS, SAVAGE AND STEVENS FIREARMS

* SEES 2019 FREE CASH FLOW IN A RANGE OF $55 MILLION TO $85 MILLION

* VISTA OUTDOOR - WILL FOCUS ON ACHIEVING GROWTH THROUGH BRANDS IN AMMUNITION, HUNTING AND SHOOTING ACCESSORIES

* VISTA OUTDOOR - WILL ALSO FOCUS ON ACHIEVING GROWTH THROUGH BRANDS IN HYDRATION BOTTLES AND PACKS, AND OUTDOOR COOKING PRODUCTS