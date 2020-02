Feb 11 (Reuters) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA OF AV-101 COMBINED WITH PROBENECID SUGGESTING SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED BRAIN CONCENTRATION EFFECTS

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS - NEW PRECLINICAL DATA SUGGEST THERE IS A SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED BRAIN CONCENTRATION OF AV-101 AND ITS ACTIVE METABOLITE