BRIEF-VistaGen Announces Strategic Partnership With EverInsight Therapeutics For Up To $177 Million

June 29 (Reuters) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES CNS PIPELINE UPDATE

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EVERINSIGHT THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO $177 MILLION IN UPFRONT & POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - DEVELOPING THREE DIFFERENTIATED, PATENT-PROTECTED, CNS PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - CO & EVERINSIGHT THERAPEUTICS ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP FOR PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF PH94B

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AT MARCH 31, 2020, VISTAGEN HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $1.4 MILLION