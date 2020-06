BRIEF-VistaGen & EverInsight Enter Strategic Collaboration To Develop And Commercialize PH94B

June 25 (Reuters) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS AND EVERINSIGHT THERAPEUTICS ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE PH94B FOR ANXIETY DISORDERS IN GREATER CHINA, SOUTH KOREA AND SOUTHEAST ASIA

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS - COLLABORATION INTENDED TO SUPPORT PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PH94B IN KEY ASIAN MARKETS

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AGREEMENT INCLUDES $5 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES UP TO $172 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: