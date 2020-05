May 18 (Reuters) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc:

* VISTAGEN SUBMITS PH94B PHASE 2A STUDY PROTOCOL FOR TREATMENT OF ADJUSTMENT DISORDER WITH ANXIETY RELATED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THROUGH U.S. FDA’S CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ACCELERATION PROGRAM (CTAP)

* VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS - PROPOSED PHASE 2A STUDY WILL BE CONDUCTED IN NEW YORK CITY ON OPEN-LABEL BASIS, INVOLVE ABOUT 30 PATIENTS