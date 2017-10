Oct 17 (Reuters) - VISTAL GDYNIA SA:

* GETS CALLS FOR PAYMENT FROM ING BANK SLASKI IN TOTAL AMOUNTING TO 86.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ADDITIONALLY CO‘S UNITS GET CALLS FOR PAYMENT FROM ING BANK SLASKI IN TOTAL AMOUNTING TO 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)