March 16 (Reuters) - Vistamalls Inc:

* DUE TO COVID-19, THERE CAN BE POTENTIAL DECLINE IN FOOT FALL OF MALLS & POSSIBLE IMPACT ON SALES OF TENANTS WITH VARIABLE RENTAL RATE

* COMPANY IS ALSO EXPOSED TO THE RISK OF CONTRACT TERMINATION BY ITS OFFICE TENANTS AMID COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: