Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vistara Airlines:

* INDIA’S VISTARA AIRLINES MAKES TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN FLIGHTS TO AND FROM BANGKOK AND SINGAPORE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - STATEMENT

* VISTARA AIRLINES SAYS 20 FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI-BANGKOK, 26 BETWEEN MUMBAI-SINGAPORE, 8 BETWEEN DELHI-SINGAPORE TO BE CANCELLED IN MARCH

* VISTARA AIRLINES SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION, EVALUATE NEED FOR ANY MORE ADJUSTMENTS TO SCHEDULE