BRIEF-Visteon Corp CEO Expects Production Volume To Be Down Between 20% To 25% For The Full Year - Conf Call

June 11 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp:

* VISTEON CORP CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRODUCTION VOLUME TO BE DOWN BETWEEN 20% TO 25% FOR THE FULL YEAR - CONF CALL

* VISTEON CORP CEO - “IT WILL PROBABLY TAKE A COUPLE OF YEARS BEFORE PRODUCTION VOLUMES RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS” - CONF CALL

* VISTEON CORP CEO - “WE HAVE EXPERIENCED, AS AN INDUSTRY, A DELAY IN RESTART IN NORTH AMERICA” - CONF CALL

* VISTEON CORP CEO SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BE AT ABOUT A 75% PRODUCTION LEVEL IN EUROPE AND ABOUT 60% BY THE END OF JUNE

* VISTEON CORP CEO SAYS CHINA HAS REBOUNDED WELL AND CO IS AT ALMOST PRE COVID LEVELS OF PRODUCTION IN CHINA

* VISTEON CORP CEO SAYS OVERALL, CO SEES PRODUCTION LEVELS BETWEEN 50% TO 60%, BELOW PRIOR YEAR, WITH EUROPE DOING A LITTLE BETTER THAN EXPECTED, AND NORTH AMERICA A LITTLE WORSE

* VISTEON CORP CEO SAYS Q2 WILL BE A "UNIQUE QUARTER BECAUSE OF THE DEPTH OF THE PRODUCTION VOLUME DROP"