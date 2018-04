April 26 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp:

* VISTEON ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BILLION

* ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BILLION AT END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: