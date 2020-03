BRIEF-Vistin Pharma ASA Says Has Closed All Remaining Oil Derivatives Positions

March 30 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* VISTIN PHARMA ASA - CLOSED ALL REMAINING OIL DERIVATIVES POSITIONS

* VISTIN PHARMA ASA - AFTER CLOSING OF ALL REMAINING OIL DERIVATIVES POSITIONS TOTAL LOSS FOR ENERGY TRADING BUSINESS IS ABOUT NOK 184 MILLION

* VISTIN PHARMA ASA - CURRENT CASH POSITION IN VISTIN PHARMA ASA AFTER CLOSING OF POSITIONS IS APPROX. NOK 130 MILLION

* VISTIN PHARMA ASA - INTENTION IS TO PAY OUT A PORTION OF REMAINING CASH POSITION FROM ENERGY TRADING BUSINESS TO SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: