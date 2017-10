Oct 2 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA : SALE OF OPIOIDS AND CMO BUSINESS COMPLETED

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE NET CASH EFFECT OF NOK 140 - 150 MILLION​

* ‍TPI HAS PAID A PROVISIONAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF NOK 159.5 MILLION​

* ‍FOLLOWING SALE, VISTIN PHARMA IS A PURE PLAY METFORMIN PRODUCER​