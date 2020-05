BRIEF-Vistin Pharma: Disclosure Of Large Shareholding And Mandatory Notification Of Trade In Co

May 28 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING AND MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE IN VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* FERNCLIFF LISTED DAI AS, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY BOARD MEMBER ØYSTEIN STRAY SPETALEN, HAS SOLD 1 764 424 SHARES AT NOK 12.41 PER SHARE

* TYCOON INDUSTRIER AS, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY BOARD MEMBER ØYSTEIN STRAY SPETALEN, HAS SOLD 100 000 SHARES AT NOK 12.41 PER SHARE

* FERNCLIFF TIH AS, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY BOARD MEMBER ØYSTEIN STRAY SPETALEN, HAS SOLD 99 225 SHARES AT NOK 12.41 PER SHARE

* AFTER TRANSACTIONS ØYSTEIN STRAY SPETALEN AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES HAVE A TOTAL HOLDING OF 2 632 636 SHARES IN CO, CORRESPONDING TO 5.94% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)