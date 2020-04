BRIEF-Vistin Pharma Expands Metformin Manufacturing Capacity

April 23 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA: EXPANSION OF THE METFORMIN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* APPROVED INVESTMENT TO INSTALL A 2(ND) PRODUCTION LINE

* INVESTMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NOK 100 MILLION AND WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH BALANCE AND RUNNING CASH FLOW

* EXPANSION IS DRIVEN BY A STABLE UNDERLYING GROWTH IN METFORMIN MARKET, AND THAT DEMAND FROM EXISTING CUSTOMERS WILL EXCEED VISTIN’S MANUFACTURING CAPACITY GOING FORWARD

* TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO APPROX. 7000MT AT ITS DEDICATED METFORMIN MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT FIKKJEBAKKE, KRAGERØ.

* COMMERCIAL VOLUMES FROM NEW PRODUCTION LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2022