Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUES FOR Q4 2019 ENDED AT NOK 56.8 MILLION (Q4 2018: NOK 40.6 MILLION).

* NET PROFIT ENDED AT NOK 4.2 MILLION (-64.0) IN Q4 OF 2019,

* VISTIN PHARMA HAD CASH OF NOK 319.6 MILLION (320.7) AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019.