BRIEF-Vistin Pharma Q1 Net Loss At NOK 130.8 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* 45% INCREASE IN REVENUE AND A RECORD QUARTERLY RESULT OF 14.2 MILLION FOR PHARMACEUTICAL BUSINESS IN Q1

* NET LOSS FOR PERIOD ENDED AT NOK 130.8 MILLION (2.0), WHICH INCLUDED LOSS OF CLOSING OIL DERIVATIVE PORTFOLIO

* Q1 REVENUE NOK 61.4 MILLION VERSUS NOK 42.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF NOK 1 PER SHARE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* DEMAND FOR METFORMIN IS STILL HIGH AND IS CURRENTLY NOT AFFECTED BY THE CORONA EPIDEMIC