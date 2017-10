BRIEF-Vistin Pharma Q3 EBITDA down at NOK 4.3‍​ mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA : THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS - STRONG GROWTH, CAPACITY EXPANSION ON TRACK

* REVENUE OF NOK 46.7 MILLION FOR Q3 VERSUS. NOK 38.3 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 EBITDA NOK 4.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO MEET EXPECTED GROWTH IN DEMAND FOR METFORMIN GLOBALLY, CO TO INCREASE CURRENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* CO TO INCREASE CURRENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY ANOTHER 3,000MT, A DOUBLING FROM THE CURRENT CAPACITY