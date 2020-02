BRIEF-Vistin Pharma Reduces Exposure To Spread Between Ice Low Sulphur Gasoil And Sing380

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* HAS REDUCED ITS EXPOSURE TO SPREAD BETWEEN ICE LOW SULPHUR GASOIL AND SING380

* CHANGED EXPOSURE HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT BY REDUCING POSITION IN ICE LOW SULPHUR GASOIL WITH 5,000MT IN APRIL AND 25,000MT IN DECEMBER WHILE KEEPING EXPOSURE TO SING380 UNCHANGED

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT TO REDUCE REMAINING OVERALL RISK IN PORTFOLIO OF OIL DERIVATIVES UNDER CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS.

* TRANSACTION RESULTED IN A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY 46.5 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)