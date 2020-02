BRIEF-Vistin Pharma Says Volume Of Oil Derivative Contracts Reduced

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vistin Pharma ASA:

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA: VOLUME OF OIL DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS REDUCED

* CLOSED DERIVATIVE POSITIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 30,000 METRIC TONS (MT) OF SPREAD BETWEEN ICE LOW SULPHUR GASOIL AND SING380

* IN ADDITION, CONTRACTS OF 15,000MT EXPIRED DURING JANUARY; REMAINING OPEN POSITIONS ARE 90,000MT

* CLOSED POSITIONS FOR 30,000MT WERE ALLOCATED WITH 2,600MT IN FEBRUARY, 3,900MT IN MARCH, 3,900MT IN APRIL AND 19,600MT IN DECEMBER

* POSITIONS CLOSED AT A SPREAD OF USD 221.00/MT FOR 10,400MT AND 234.13/MT FOR 19,600MT

* REMAINING OPEN POSITIONS ARE 90,000MT, ALLOCATED WITH 12,400MT IN FEBRUARY, 11,100MT IN MARCH, 11,100MT IN APRIL AND 55,400MT IN DEC

* TRANSACTION TODAY RESULTED IN A PORTFOLIO LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 30.5 MILLION AT A NOK/USD RATE OF 9.22

* POSITIONS THAT EXPIRED IN JANUARY YIELDED A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 13.1 MILLION