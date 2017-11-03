FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistra Energy Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.64​
November 3, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Vistra Energy Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.64​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra Energy reports third quarter 2017 results, narrows 2017 guidance, and initiates 2018 guidance

* Vistra Energy Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.64​

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA ‍$1,375 million - $1,475​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA ‍$1,300 million - $1,450​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow ‍$770 million - $900​ million

* Vistra Energy Corp sees 2018 adjusted free cash flow ‍$600 million - $750​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vistra Energy - have ‍identified about $50 million in annual run-rate EBITDA enhancement opportunities on FY basis​

* Vistra Energy - “‍certain of our coal assets no longer support continued investment in this existing oversupplied generation market​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

