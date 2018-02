BRIEF-Vistra Energy Its Unit Entered Into Amendment To That Certain Credit Agreement, Dated As Of Oct 3, 2016

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp:

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE FEB 20, ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCTOBER 3, 2016 - SEC FILING

* VISTRA ENERGY-AS RESULT OF AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $990 MILLION 2016 INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS, REVOLVING CREDIT LOANS WAS REDUCED

* VISTRA ENERGY-REPRICING AMENDMENT DID NOT CHANGE INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING $2.821 BILLION INITIAL TERM LOANS,OUTSTANDING $500 MLNINITIAL TERM C LOANS Source text : (bit.ly/2osxM3g) Further company coverage: