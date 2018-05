BRIEF-Vistra Energy Significantly Increases Merger Synergy Targets

May 4 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp:

* VISTRA ENERGY SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES MERGER SYNERGY TARGETS, ANNOUNCES POST-MERGER FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP - INITIATED 2018 AND 2019 COMBINED COMPANY GUIDANCE

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP - REPORTED A NET LOSS FROM ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $284 MILLION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP - REPORTED ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $263 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* VISTRA ENERGY CORP - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS, VISTRA HAD TOTAL AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.981 BILLION

* VISTRA ENERGY - COMBINED CO PROJECTED TO CONVERT ABOUT 60 PERCENT OF ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO FREE CASH FLOW ON AN ANNUAL BASIS