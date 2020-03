BRIEF-Vistry Group Says Co To Postpone Second Interim Dividend Payment Of 41.0 Pence Per Share

March 25 (Reuters) - Vistry Group:

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - IN LAST WEEK WE HAVE SEEN A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19.

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - TOO EARLY TO SPECULATE ON FULL EXTENT OF RESULTING IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR AND BEYOND

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - IS SUSPENDING ALL EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UNTIL BOTH SEVERITY AND DURATION OF COVID-19 IMPACT BECOME CLEARER

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - TAKEN DECISION TO POSTPONE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 41.0 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - GROUP HOLDS CASH OF £90M WITH A FURTHER £225M OF UNDRAWN FACILITIES AVAILABLE

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - COMMENCED PROCESS OF CLOSING OUR CONSTRUCTION SITES,

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - AS AT 24 MARCH GROUP HAD £435M OF NET DEBT

* VISTRY GROUP PLC - IDENTIFYING AND IMPLEMENTING SPECIFIC MEASURES THAT WILL INCREASE CASH GENERATION AND REDUCE CASH OUTFLOW