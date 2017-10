Sept 15 (Reuters) - VISUAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD :

* FUNDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN VISUAL AND MILOST GLOBAL

* COMPANY HAS SIGNED A FUNDING AGREEMENT WITH MILOST FOR EQUITY AND DEBT FUNDING OF UP TO R500,000,000

* FUNDING WILL BE USED TO FINANCE VISUAL'S PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS, ACQUISITIONS AND WORKING CAPITAL