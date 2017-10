Sept 15 (Reuters) - Visual International Holdings Ltd :

* FY ‍REVENUE 11.081 MILLION RAND VERSUS 2.793 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO ​

* FY LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 14.25 MILLION RAND VERSUS LOSS OF 13.98 MILLION RAND LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)