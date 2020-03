BRIEF-Vita 34 FY Revenues At EUR 20.2 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* FY PRELIMINARY EBITDA INCREASES BY 21.7 PERCENT TO EUR 5.7 MILLION

* FY PRELIMINARY REVENUES ALMOST REACH PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT EUR 20.2 MILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUES AND EARNINGS TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN 2020

* ASSESSMENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR DOES NOT INCLUDE EFFECTS OF A FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* EVEN IN EVENT OF MODERATE TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE-AVERAGE INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 ON ECONOMY, DOES NOT CURRENTLY ASSUME THAT THIS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)