May 14 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.7 MILLION ALMOST AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 1.2 MILLION AFFECTED BY HIGHER MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES

* CONTINUES TO ADHERE TO ITS FORECASTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020.

* Q1 NET EARNINGS 369,000 EUROS, -20.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)