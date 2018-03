BRIEF-Vita 34 Q4 EBITDA At EUR 1.1 Mln

March 28 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* CONTINUED GROWTH TREND FOLLOWING ACQUISITION - VITA 34 WITH FURTHER SIGNIFICANT SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN Q4

* SALES (Q4) INCREASED BY 25.6% TO EUR 5.4 MILLION

* EBITDA (Q4) GREW AGAIN BY A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN PROPORTIONAL 57.1% TO EUR 1.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 4.0 MILLION AND EUR 4.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 19% - 20%.

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS SALES REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 21.0 MILLION AND EUR 23.0 MILLION