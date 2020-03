BRIEF-Vita 34 Q4 Net Profit Down At EUR 122,000

March 23 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* EBITDA 2019 EXCEEDS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK WITH EUR 5.7 MILLION

* FOURTH-QUARTER REVENUE INCREASES ORGANICALLY BY 5.6 PERCENT TO EUR 5.1 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 19.0 AND 21.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 4.8 AND 5.8 MILLION (EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS)

* DOES NOT EXPECT A SUSTAINED NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT RESULTING FROM CORONAVIRUS

* CURRENT ASSESSMENT OF COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT IN FISCAL YEAR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE EFFECTS OF A SIGNIFICANTLY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19

* Q4 NET PROFIT AT EUR 122,000 VERSUS LOSS OF 217,000 YEAR AGO