May 2 (Reuters) - Vita Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ARTISAN COSMETIC & REJUVENATION CLINIC FOR $1.525 MILLION IN CASH

* ARTISAN EXPECTED TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL $2 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE AND AT LEAST $370,000 IN EBITDA IN ITS FIRST FULL YEAR, POST-ACQUISITION