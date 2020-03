BRIEF-Vita Group Announces Temporary Closure Of Its Skin-Health & Wellness Clinics

March 25 (Reuters) - Vita Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS SKIN-HEALTH AND WELLNESS CLINICS

* CLOSURE OF SHAW CLINICS IN RESPONSE TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT’S STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS AROUND COVID-19

* CO’S 21 CLINICS, INCLUDING 13 ARTISAN BRANDED &8 NON-ARTISAN BRANDED CLINICS TO BE CLOSED FROM , 26 MARCH FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD

* VITA’S INFORMATION & COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY CHANNEL DEEMED ESSENTIAL SERVICE BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT & REMAINS OPEN FOR BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: