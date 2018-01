Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vita Group Ltd:‍​

* VITA GROUP EXPECTS TO EXCEED GUIDANCE FOR H1 2018

* ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER EBITDA OF AROUND $20 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS FY18 EBITDA IN RANGE $38 MILLION TO $43 MILLION​