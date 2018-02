Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vita Life Sciences Ltd:

* FY‍ CONTINUING OPERATIONS SALE OF GOODS $37.7 MILLION VERSUS $37.8 MILLION

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 14 PERCENT TO $2.9 MILLION ​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.25 CENTS PER SHARE FULLY FRANKED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: