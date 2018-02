Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vital Healthcare Property Trust:

* ‍CONFIRMED Q2 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF 2.125 NZ CENTS PER UNIT​

* RECONFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR CASH DISTRIBUTION OF 8.5 CENTS PER UNIT

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITY HOLDERS NZ$52.9 MILLION, UP 16.2%‍​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$43.2 MILLION, DOWN 15.1%