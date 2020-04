BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust Sees Limited Impact To Earnings From COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Vital Healthcare Property Trust :

* CURRENTLY EXPECT LIMITED IMPACT TO VITAL’S EARNINGS FROM COVID-19

* NO CHANGE TO DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF 8.75 CENTS FOR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* TALKS IN PROGRESS WITH DISTRICT HEALTH BOARDS IN NZ TO FOR SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO DEAL WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ALL OF VITAL’S MAJOR PROJECTS IN NZ HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY OVERALL LOCKDOWN OF CONSTRUCTION FOR NONESSENTIAL PROJECTS

* ALL ON-SITE WORK HAS STOPPED AT WAKEFIELD AND ROYSTON HOSPITALS

* PROJECTS IN AUSTRALIA CONTINUE TO BE PROGRESSED, INCLUDING EPWORTH EASTERN, ALBEIT AT LOWER LEVELS OF EFFICIENCY

* RECENTLY STRENGTHENED BY NZ$107 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL DEBT FACILITIES AND TERM EXTENSIONS FOR NEAR-TERM DEBT EXPIRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: