March 16 (Reuters) - Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍ A NET LOSS IN RANGE OF RMB100 MILLION TO RMB110 MILLION​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍A LOSS OF RMB40 MILLION FROM WRITTEN OFF OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OF CERTAIN SOFTWARE ALGORITHMS​