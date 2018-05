May 18 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* VITAMIN SHOPPE ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RESIGNATION

* BILL WAFFORD WILL BE NAMED EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PRIOR TO JOINING CO IN JULY 2017, WAFFORD WAS PARTNER WITH KPMG ADVISORY