BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q3 GAAP loss per share $3.72

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $3.72
* Q3 sales $288.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $297.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03 excluding items
* Qtrly total comparable sales down 6.6%, down 5.8% excluding hurricane impact
* Expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative 7%, which includes impact from hurricanes
* Sees reported full year 2017 gross margin rate of 29.5% to 29.8%.
* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $50 million
* Results in Q3 include a pre-tax expenses of $105.7 million for intangible asset impairment charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: