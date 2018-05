BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Says Q1 Same Store Sales Fell 3.6 Pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.6 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF NUTRI-FORCE

* SOLD NUTRI-FORCE, ITS MANUFACTURING BUSINESS FOR NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $15 MILLION TO ARIZONA NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS

* SEES FY 2018 COMP SALES OF NEGATIVE LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION, AND INCLUDES OPENING OF TWO NEW STORES

* SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN RATE OF 30.5% - 31.0%