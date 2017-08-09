FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe says Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe says Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin shoppe, inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees full year capital expenditures of $45 million ​

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 gaap loss per share $6.73

* Q2 sales $304.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $314.7 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 8.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vitamin shoppe inc - ‍records impairment charges of $168.1 million in quarter​

* Qtrly total comparable sales down 8.3%

* To close New Jersey distribution center in addition to continued restructuring at nutri-force​

* ‍Company expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative mid-single digits​

* Plans to close north bergen, New Jersey distribution center prior to, or by, August 31, 2018 lease expiration​

* Results during quarter were "disappointing and challenges are clear"​

* New Jersey distribution operations will be transitioned to other distribution centers, will be substantially completed by fiscal year 2017 end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.