March 29 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - SETTLED REPURCHASE OF $45.4 MILLION 2.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE DEC 2020 FOR $34.0 MILLION INCLUDING ACCRUED INTEREST

* VITAMIN SHOPPE SAYS REPURCHASE FUNDED THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER CO'S REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING