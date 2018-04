BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe To Appoint New Independent Directors To Board

April 23 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* VITAMIN SHOPPE TO APPOINT NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD

* VITAMIN SHOPPE INC - ALSO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES

* VITAMIN SHOPPE INC - ALSO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES

* VITAMIN SHOPPE INC - BOARD MAY ALSO APPOINT TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AT A LATER DATE

* VITAMIN SHOPPE INC - WILL APPOINT UP TO FIVE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - SHAH CAPITAL, VINTAGE CAPITAL WILL VOTE THEIR SHARES IN FAVOR OF ALL OF VITAMIN SHOPPE’S NOMINEES AT 2018, 2019 ANNUAL MEETINGS

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - SHAH CAPITAL AND VINTAGE CAPITAL HAVE ALSO AGREED TO ABIDE BY CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL PROVISIONS AND VOTING COMMITMENTS

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - EACH OF NEWLY APPOINTED DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - PURSUANT TO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, CO AGREED TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFER FOR ITS COMMON STOCK

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 17.7% OF VITAMIN SHOPPE’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* VITAMIN SHOPPE - VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 14.8% OF VITAMIN SHOPPE’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)