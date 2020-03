BRIEF-Vitarich Corp Updates On Impact And Risk Of Covid-19 On Its Business Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - Vitarich Corp:

* VITARICH CORP - UPDATES ON IMPACT AND RISK OF COVID-19 ON ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* VITARICH CORP- COVID-19 HAS NO ADVERSE IMPACT YET ON VITARICH’S OVER-ALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* VITARICH CORP - CORP HAS OBSERVED DECLINE IN DEMAND AND INCONSISTENCIES IN SALES ORDERS OF ITS DRESSED CHICKEN PRODUCTS

* VITARICH CORP - EXPECTS HIGHER COSTS DUE TO DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF RAW MATERIALS & FINISHED GOODS SHOULD VIRUS TRANSMISSION CONTINUE UP TO 14 APRIL

* VITARICH CORP - FARMS, PLANTS AND SALES OPERATIONS WERE NOT DISRUPTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* VITARICH CORP-SEES REDUCTION IN MANPOWER AND/OR PRODUCTION VOLUME DUE TO LIMITED MOVEMENT, MOBILITY SHOULD VIRUS TRANSMISSION CONTINUE UP TO 14 APRIL

* VITARICH CORP- SEES REDUCTION IN DEMAND, SALES VOLUME, AND INCOME FROM FEEDS AND POULTRY OPERATIONS SHOULD TRANSMISSION OF VIRUS CONTINUE TO SPREAD