Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd :

* HY REVENUE HK$‍3.65​ BILLION VERSUS HK$3.01 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK3.8 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$396.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$460 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS A MORE MODERATE GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR