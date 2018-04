April 9 (Reuters) - VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL) :

* TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN SWEDISH SOFTWARE COMPANY PP7 AFFÄRSSYSTEM AB.

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO DIRECTLY RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR VITEC

* PAYMENT IS IN CASH AT TIME OF ENTRY